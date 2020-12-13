IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 1:51 p.m., Jacob McClure, 41, of Jefferson, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release, disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and failure to provide a correct name, address and date of birth following a disturbance on Xavier Loop.
9:06 p.m., Melissa B. Caswell, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a hung-up or misdialed 911 call on New England Road.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 1:35 p.m., Robert W Reger, 49, of Ripley, was arrested on six warrants.
Sunday at 1:39 a.m., Jeffrey Giles, 36, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.
