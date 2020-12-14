IN CHELSEA, Friday at 5:24 p.m., Jeffrey Philbrook, 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 9:49 a.m., Joshua R. Turbide, 32, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 2:15 p.m., Lester E. Mason, 52, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 3:18 p.m., Matthew Flood, 25, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3:48 p.m., Carrie Jean Chaney, 29, of Lamoine, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9:08 p.m., Danny Lee Jackson, 46, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, obstructing government administration and terrorizing.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:40 p.m., James Eastman, 65, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold.

9:55 p.m., Christopher Fitzpatrick, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing the report of a crime and driving to endanger.

IN WAYNE, Saturday at 6:56 p.m., Nathan Ray Watson, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and violation of condition of release.

