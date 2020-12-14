SOUTH CHINA — For nearly 20 years past, Erskine Academy has held an annual “Wish List Drive” for the Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers in Waterville.

This year, because of the academy’s cohorts’ schedules and social distancing, the Student Council felt it best to make a monetary donation. Contributions were made by a special “Dress Down Day” for Cohort A and Cohort B. Once again, the students and faculty proved that many giving a “little” could significantly affect those in need. A donation of $600 was made that will serve many area children, according to a news release from Michael McQuarrie, headmaster.

Heartfelt appreciation is extended to all its students and staff members who donated to this event. Because of them, Erskine is “making spirits bright” in an otherwise bleak 2020.

