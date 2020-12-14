AUGUSTA — Maine’s four presidential electors formally cast their their tallies on Monday, awarding three votes to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and one for current Republican President Donald Trump.

Maine’s electors divided their votes just as they did in 2016 when Trump also collected a single vote in the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

Elector-at-Large Shenna Bellows, of Manchester, speaks with Page Bruce Hall Monday in the Maine House of Representatives in Augusta while voting to affirm the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

Maine and Nebraska are the only states that divide electoral votes. The rest of the states use a winner-takes-all approach.

Republican elector Peter LaVerdiere, of Oxford, said his vote was bittersweet because he thinks Trump, not Biden, won the election.

LaVerdiere, a GOP state committee member, former selectman and retired financial planner, believes the vote was “crooked, illegal and unconstitutional” in other states on which the election’s outcome hinged such as Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

“There are more ballots out there that are bogus ballots than you can shake a stick at,” he said.

LaVerdiere served as a poll worker and trusts that Maine’s vote was accurate. Courts and election officials across the country have found no evidence of widespread election fraud, despite repeated baseless claims by Trump and his supporters that the election should be overturned.

Elector Jay Philbrick, of North Yarmouth, hands Electoral College Secretary Abby Wormell ballots Monday in the Maine House of Representatives in Augusta while voting to affirm the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

Another presidential elector, Democrat David Bright, took exception to those “who would defame and disrupt this nation’s election system.”

“This behavior borders on sedition. It must be stopped, and certainly must not be condoned by people holding public office,” he said.

The formal vote by the electors took place in a small ceremony with a limited number of observers in the House chamber of the Maine Statehouse. Members of the public were not allowed because of the pandemic.

Joining Bright as Democratic electors for Biden on Monday were 18-year-old Brown University freshman Jay Philbrick, of North Yarmouth, along with state Sen. Shenna Bellows, of Manchester.

