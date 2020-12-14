BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year deal.
He will receive a base salary of $3.1 million with bonuses that could increase the deal to $3.7 million, according to the Boston Globe.
A first-round pick by the Padres in 2013, Renfroe batted .228 with 97 home runs and 226 RBIs over five seasons with San Diego and Tampa Bay. He hit 25 or more homers in three straight seasons for the Padres before struggling with the Rays in the pandemic-shortened season this year, batting .156 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 42 games.
Renfroe homered twice in the postseason, including once in the World Series, and drove in seven runs. He went 4 for 23 (.174) and struck out 11 times in the playoffs.
In three games at Fenway Park over his career, he is 4 for 11 with two homers runs and five RBIs.
Renfroe turns 29 in January.
