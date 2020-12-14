‘A Christmas Carol’

Stream anytime through Dec. 27, $40 for household streaming pass. penobscottheatre.org.

Penobscot Theatre Company’s got the holiday world on a string with a production of the classic Dickens tale “A Christmas Carol.” They’ve teamed up with Atlanta-based filmmakers The Object Group to create an unforgettable cinematic experience. Penobscot’s Ken Stack has played Scrooge for the past several years, and this year you’ll hear his voice and narration merged with a Czechoslovakian marionette cast of characters atop a wondrous toy theater set.

‘Jingle Bell Rocks!’

Through Dec. 31. Streaming via Strand Theatre, $6. rocklandstrand.com

“Jingle Bell Rocks!” is a cinematic quest to find the 12 “best” Christmas songs ever recorded. Director Michael Kezin’s documentary features some of the most hardcore Christmas music collectors you’ll ever encounter, and he chats with some of his heroes about Christmas music, including Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons from Run-DMC, Wayne Coyne from The Flaming Lips, Dr. Demento, filmmaker John Watts and others, and you’ll also see live performances and rare archival footage.

‘Laramie Project’

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon on Dec. 20. Streaming link will be shared on the Greely Drama Program Facebook page, $20 suggested donation.

The Greely High School Theatre Program invites you to stream their production of “Laramie Project,” with all proceeds benefitting the Matthew Shepard Foundation. “Laramie Project” is a documentary-style theatrical show written in 1998 by Moises Kaufman and Tectonic Theatre Company in the aftermath of the murder of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard. Dialogue is from interviews that members of the company conducted with residents of Laramie, along with local law enforcement, Shepard’s friends, and members of the religious community, among others. Its goal is to shine a light on and ask questions about discrimination, targeting and hate crimes.

Home for the Holidays

7:30 p.m. Friday through Dec. 27. $20 suggested donation. citytheater.org.

Biddeford’s City Theater invites you to a throwback evening that harkens back to the holiday TV variety shows of yesteryear. Filmed inside the historic space, the show is a wonderful mix of holiday songs, including numbers from previous performances of “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” and “A Christmas Carol the Musical.” If you’re local to the Biddeford area, you can preorder bar and concession treats to pick up and enjoy while you stream the show. Choices include local beer, hard cider, wine and chocolates.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: