Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:27 a.m., David Steven Leathers, 37, of Knox, arrested on charges of violation of protection from abuse order and violation of conditions of release.

1:17 p.m., Kyle Andrew Sterling, 27, of Augusta, arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property, operating while license suspended or revoked and violation of conditions of release.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6 p.m., Joshua Paul Allen, 36, of New Sharon, arrested on a charge of theft.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 8:21 p.m., Brandon A. Bellefleur, 38, of Rumford, arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violation of a protective order.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:46 p.m., Brandee Lewis, 25, of Leighton Street, arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release.

