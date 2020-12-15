A man wielding a chain saw was arrested Tuesday afternoon after chasing people at a McDonald’s restaurant in Westbrook, damaging two vehicles and stealing a drink and some food, police said.

Alice Sweet, 26, of Portland, was captured by Westbrook police near the Fireside Inn on Riverside Street after fleeing from the Main Street restaurant, according to Westbrook police Capt. Steve Goldberg. Sweet was charged with robbery, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest and violating his conditions of release.

The bizarre incident began around 3:30 p.m. when police started receiving multiple 911 calls about a man “chasing people with a chain saw at McDonald’s,” Goldberg said in a news release.

Sweet entered the restaurant and while revving the saw intermittently, he went behind the counter where employees were preparing meals and stole a drink and food, Goldberg said.

“When the manager confronted the suspect in the parking lot, the suspect began chasing the manager with the chain saw,” Goldberg said. “The suspect also used the chain saw to damage two vehicles that were at the restaurant.”

Every on-duty police officer in Westbrook responded to the 911 calls. Sweet was located near VIP Tires on Riverside Street but fled when officers approached. He was apprehended without incident near the Fireside Inn, Goldberg said. No injuries were reported.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: