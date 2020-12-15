A winter storm is bearing down on southern and coastal Maine with the potential to dump more than 6 inches of snow if the storm track remains on course.

The total amount of snow that Portland receives will depend entirely on the storm’s track, said meteorologist Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service in Gray. Inland areas and the mountains aren’t likely to get much snow at all once the storm begins, around midnight Wednesday.

“We could get over 6 inches, but that number is certainly not definite,” Hawley said late Tuesday night. “It all depends on the track.”

When it does start to snow, Hawley said, it will continue to snow throughout the day Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch on Tuesday.

Wednesday will start very cold, with temperatures ranging from 5 degrees inland to 15 degrees at the coast. Highs will reach only the upper teens inland and mid-20s at the coast. Sun in the morning will give way to clouds later in the day.

Thursday will remain cold, with temperatures reaching only the teens, making for a dry light snow. North winds could gust up to 35 mph along the coast, resulting in blowing and drifting snow.

