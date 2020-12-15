A winter storm is bearing down on southern and coastal Maine with the potential to dump more than 6 inches of snow if the storm track remains on course.
The total amount of snow that Portland receives will depend entirely on the storm’s track, said meteorologist Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service in Gray. Inland areas and the mountains aren’t likely to get much snow at all once the storm begins, around midnight Wednesday.
“We could get over 6 inches, but that number is certainly not definite,” Hawley said late Tuesday night. “It all depends on the track.”
When it does start to snow, Hawley said, it will continue to snow throughout the day Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch on Tuesday.
Wednesday will start very cold, with temperatures ranging from 5 degrees inland to 15 degrees at the coast. Highs will reach only the upper teens inland and mid-20s at the coast. Sun in the morning will give way to clouds later in the day.
Thursday will remain cold, with temperatures reaching only the teens, making for a dry light snow. North winds could gust up to 35 mph along the coast, resulting in blowing and drifting snow.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Minnesota to keep indoor restaurants closed
-
Nation & World
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill
-
Business
Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months
-
Sports
48-year-old Manny Ramirez is back in baseball Down Under
-
College
Stanford’s VanDerveer becomes winningest women’s basketball coach
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.