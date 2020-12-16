IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:25 p.m., Timothy Norman Jennings, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of conditions of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:29 a.m., James H. Dufault-Avery, 42, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
11:11 a.m., Nicole G. Worster, 28, of Corinna, was arrested on a warrant.
Mother of Ayla Reynolds still seeking answers 9 years after child's disappearance from Waterville home
