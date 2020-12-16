The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present an online Christmas concert featuring the Celtic supergroup, Còig at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

Còig is one of Cape Breton’s most captivating musical exports, and has performed at the Chocolate Church Arts Center for each of the last several years. Armed with an infectious, energetic sound, and musicians who play over a dozen instruments, the group is a true musical force. The band moves easily between century-old tunes of past generations to original contemporary compositions featuring fiddles, piano, guitar, bouzouki, whistles and more.

The concert will be presented from a theater in Canada. Video is by a professional film crew, and the audio is mixed by trained audio engineers, so watchers can expect a high-quality experience. Còig’s performance will be an opportunity for lovers of traditional and contemporary Celtic and Cape Breton styles to take in Christmas classics, and music from the group’s storied catalogue.

Much of the music of Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton region is Celtic in nature, but originates from local traditions and celebrates the sea, as well as fishing and other primary industries. The members of Còig embrace this heritage in their music, as fiddler Chrissy Crowley joins Rachel Davis on fiddle, viola and vocals, and multi-instrumentalist Darren McMullen takes command of guitar, mandolin, banjo, whistles, vocals and more.

Tickets cost $20.

To purchase ticket, visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-442-8455.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: