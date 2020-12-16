Maine shattered its daily record with 551 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, just one day after front-line health care workers received the first vaccines in Maine.

Wednesday was the first time cases have topped 500 and comes less than two weeks after Maine first cleared 400 daily cases, with 425 on Dec. 6.

The seven-day daily average increased to 409.3 on Wednesday, compared to 329.7 a week ago and 177.3 a month ago. It took only one week for the seven-day average to increase from 300 cases to more than 400 cases. The jump from 200 cases — first seen on Nov. 2 — to 300 cases took about two and a half weeks. New cases were reported in every Maine county, led by Cumberland County with 147 and York County with 146.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reported two additional deaths, one in Androscoggin County, the other in Oxford County. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 17,311 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, and 267 deaths. Total cases have doubled in a little more than a month. The number of deaths just this month increased to 50.

The number of current hospitalizations is inching closer to 200. As of Tuesday, 195 individuals were in the hospital with COVID-19, including 55 in critical care.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, is scheduled to brief the media at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Health officials said Maine Medical Center nurse Kayla Mitchell was likely the first person in Maine to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning, but thousands more will soon follow.

“I trust the science and I trust that receiving the vaccine is a safer alternative to how critically ill patients are suffering,” Mitchell said on Tuesday. “I’ve seen enough. People are scared and they end up alone. It’s exhausting and it’s relentless.”

Maine is expected to get about 75,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of December, with distribution of the vaccines ramping up in 2021. It’s difficult to predict when the vaccine will be widely available to the general public, but that could occur in the spring or early summer, public health experts say, depending on how smoothly the distribution and mass immunization programs go.

Dentists and dental hygienists are volunteering to be part of the group that vaccinates the general public once vaccine supplies become more plentiful in 2021. State officials said they appreciate the offer and are considering what the logistical needs will be next year.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: