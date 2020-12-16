Out of the Blue Livestream Series with Mallett Brothers Band Trio will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, from Blue in Portland.
The Trio, featuring Will Mallett, Luke Mallett and Nick Leen, is an independent rock and roll/Americana/country band from Maine.
Their busy tour schedule since forming in 2009 has helped them to build a dedicated fanbase across the U.S. and beyond while still calling the state of Maine their home. With a style that ranges from alt-country to Americana, country, jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that’s influenced equally by the singer/songwriter tradition as by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds.
To support this livestream event, visit paypal.me/portcityblue.
For more information, visit portcityblue.com.
