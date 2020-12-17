IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:54 p.m., James A. Williams, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:53 p.m., Joseph Edward Boucher, 39, of Saco, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:08 p.m., Meghan Kerr, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

Thursday at 9:12 a.m., Nathaniel James Lancaster, 23, of Pittsfield, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:11 p.m., Christopher Fitzpatrick, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection from abuse order.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: