The thousands of vials of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that arrived this week in Maine came with a welcome bonus: Each one contains at least one extra, unexpected dose.

Maine and other states effectively received 20 percent more doses than expected, allowing hospitals to protect more front line workers as part of the initial vaccine rollout, said Robert Long, a spokesman for Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Maine CDC informed hospitals of this change as soon as the FDA announced it yesterday,” spokesman Robert Long said Thursday. “Given the supply shortage of COVID vaccine, the availability of approximately 20 percent more Pfizer vaccine is welcome and significant news.”

Long said the chief medical officers at each state hospital informed Maine CDC that nearly every vial contained the extra vaccine. The Maine CDC said the extra will be doled out in accordance with the prioritization plan that’s already being followed.

Hospitals across the state began vaccinating front-line health care workers with the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and nearly 1,000 people had been vaccinated as of late Thursday morning, according to the CDC.

“There are no reports of any adverse effects and no reports of any problems with the vaccine program,” said Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah.

By next week, another vaccine, produced by Moderna, could begin arriving in Maine once it receives emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but it will still be many months before enough people are vaccinated to see transmission start to slow.

