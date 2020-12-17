The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention was informed Thursday that the number of Pfizer vaccines available next week will be about 40 percent lower than expected.

Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s program for accelerating distribution of the vaccine that protects people against COVID-19, notified the Maine CDC and other health departments around the nation without warning or explanation that shipments would be significantly less than originally anticipated.

Maine began vaccinating front-line health care workers with the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. Maine Medical Center ICU nurse Kayla Mitchell made history Tuesday morning when she became the first person in the state to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The reduction in Pfizer vaccine means the state will not receive the required minimum doses – 10,725 – to fully launch the retail pharmacy program aimed at vaccinating residents and staff of all long-term care facilities in Maine, according to an email from Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long.

Long said the final number of available Pfizer doses for week two of the vaccination launch, which began this week, will be approximately 40 percent lower than expected or 8,775 doses. Long said the state was expecting to receive 13,650 doses. Operation Warp Speed did not provide an explanation for the reduction, Long said.

“Receiving, distributing, and administering vaccines to every corner of our state as quickly as possible is a massive logistical feat,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “We appreciate that there will be changes during this critical process based on the supply of the vaccine, but we have to be able to rely on the federal government’s estimates of the doses Maine will receive.”

“The news that Maine and other states will now receive fewer doses of Pfizer vaccines next week, with no explanation, is frustrating and disrupts our distribution plans,” Mills said. “I urge the federal government to be more transparent with any changes that affect the share of the vaccines that are distributed. People’s lives hang in the balance.”

“This last-minute change by the federal government means that Maine must delay providing COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable residents in certain long-term care facilities,” Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a statement. “While we will adjust our plans, solid numbers with sufficient lead time from Operation Warp Speed would help us protect Maine people against this virus as efficiently and equitably as possible.”

“Maine’s plans to vaccinate our residents are off to a strong start,” Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said. “Despite this change, we will continue our efforts in the coming weeks.”

DHHS still plans to distribute 3,900 doses in Week 2 of the vaccine rollout to residents and staff at skilled care nursing care facilities, but will be forced to delay the program for assisted living facilities and other residential care facilities. Those facilities should begin receiving their allotment of vaccines in the near future, the Maine CDC said.

The remaining supply of 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, scheduled to be distributed next week, will go to Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, and MaineGeneral. In total, Maine will receive enough vaccine – during the first two weeks of distribution – to vaccinate 45,650 people. The Maine CDC said that total is contingent on the federal government authorizing the Moderna vaccine for emergency use.

The announcement sparked confusion and concern about the ability of Operation Warp Speed to distribute the vaccines in a timely basis, according to the Washington Post.

The Post said a senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the revised estimates for next week were the result of states requesting an expedited timeline for locking in future shipments, which left less time for federal authorities to inspect and clear available supply.

The reductions prompted Pfizer to release a statement that seemed to put the company at odds with Operation Warp Speed, saying the company faced no production issues and had more doses available than were being distributed.

“We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses,” Pfizer told the Washington Post.

The Washington Post reported that 5.9 millions doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are poised to be shipped out next week, assuming the federal government approves Moderna’s vaccine. An advisory panel met Thursday and recommended that the Food and Drug Administration issue an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine, all but guaranteeing the FDA would follow the recommendation.

This story will be updated.

