IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 4:29 p.m., Jeremiah N. Mackaye, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 4:09 a.m., Jason Joel Forbus, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:20 a.m., Brandee Lewis, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of arson.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:16 a.m., Damian Wayne Chamberlain, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants, as well as four counts of violating condition of release and domestic violence aggravated assault.

8:16 a.m., Porscha Lynn Green, 27, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant.

