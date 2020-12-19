IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:41 p.m., Amber L. St. Pierre, 25, of Hallowell, was arrested on a warrant, operating while license suspended or revoked (prior) and attaching false plates, following a motor vehicle stop on Hospital Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 4:09 a.m., Jason Joel Forbus, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and the sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

4:45 p.m., Matthew Michael Almeida, 34, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7:37 p.m., Sean M. McGeoghegan, 42, of Dexter, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 3:38 p.m., Christine Thomas, 54, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

