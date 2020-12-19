The Portland Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas with Kennerley — Home for the Holidays concert can be viewed online at 7 p.m. every evening through Monday, Dec. 28.

Portland Municipal Organist James Kennerley welcomes Maine’s own husband and wife soloists, Jonathan Boyd (tenor) and Malinda Haslett (soprano), the Pine Tree Academy Bell Choir, dancers from the Maine State Ballet performing pieces from “The Nutcracker,” as well as brass accompaniment by trumpeter, Joseph Foley.

The concert will include familiar Christmas favorites, as well as new pieces to enjoy while spending holiday time in a new way.

The finale, true to Kotzschmar Organ tradition, will be a Christmas carol sing-along.

Tickets cost $10-$30 (pay what you choose starting at $10).

For tickets, visit boxoffice.porttix.com.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-553-4363.

