WATERVILLE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Waterville recently received a donation from UScellular to purchase electronics to help club staff support its members, according to a news release from the company.

The devices include computers, tablets, and headphones which will help the club offer a mix of in-person and virtual programming during the new school year and make it easier to communicate with children, teachers and parents. The donation totaled $8,000 and is part of more than $100,000 in technology items that the company donated to 13 clubs across the country.

“Throughout the past several months, we’ve seen how vital technology and connectivity are as many people have been virtually learning, working and communicating,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales at the company, according to the release. “During this challenging time, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Waterville has continued to support local youth, and as school starts up again, we hope these new technology resources can help staff and members stay connected to the people and information they need to be successful.”

“This donation could not have come at a better time,” said Ken Walsh, CEO of the club, according to the release. “As we prepare to provide all day care for youth attending local schools every other day, the new computers, tablets and headphones will keep them in touch with their schools, engaged in virtual learning, and completing homework assignments at the Club while their parents are able to work.”

Earlier this year, UScellular donated $325,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund, $15,000 of which directly supported youth in the greater Waterville area.

