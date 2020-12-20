IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10: 58 a.m., Ethan O. Turley, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of assault on an emergency medical provider after a report of disorderly conduct on Medical Center Parkway.

5:37 p.m., Nathon A. Taylor, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Water Street.

7:49 p.m., Roy C. Elliot Jr., 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a change of operating while license suspended with two priors, following a motor vehicle stop on Winthrop Court.

8:51 p.m., James Noyes Clifford, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (two priors) following a report of a burglary in progress on Gage Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:28 a.m., Joseph Michael Mortenson, 50, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

8:35 p.m., Isreal Parsons, 22, of Cornville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9:52 p.m., Amy E. Cummings, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

