IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 7:11 a.m., Stephen Anthony Wright, 40, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:51 a.m., Stephanie M. Romer, 28, of Cambridge, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:39 p.m., Joshua A. Greenlaw, 27, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant for operating under the influence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: