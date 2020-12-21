IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 7:11 a.m., Stephen Anthony Wright, 40, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:51 a.m., Stephanie M. Romer, 28, of Cambridge, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
4:39 p.m., Joshua A. Greenlaw, 27, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant for operating under the influence.
