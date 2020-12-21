Photo album: Remembering the homeless on the longest night of the year
Mainers gather in Lewiston on the Winter Solstice each year to shine a light on homelessness in the state.
Marc Madore of Turner participates Monday in the Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Memorial Vigil on Main Street in Lewiston. The vigil is held each year on the first day of winter to remember those that are homeless. The event is hosted by New Beginnings, Lewiston/Auburn Alliance for Services to the Homeless and the L-A Multifaith Group. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People gather Monday underneath the “Hopeful” sign on Main Street during the Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Memorial Vigil on Main Street in Lewiston. The vigil is held each year on the first day of winter to remember those that are homeless. The event is hosted by New Beginnings, Lewiston/Auburn Alliance for Services to the Homeless and the L-A Multifaith Group. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Mike Giasson of Auburn and his wife, Toby Haber-Giasson, talk with Rev. Sara Bartlett, right, of the United Church of Christ, Monday during the Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Memorial Vigil on Main Street in Lewiston. The vigil is held each year on the first day of winter to remember those that are homeless. The event is hosted by New Beginnings, Lewiston/Auburn Alliance for Services to the Homeless and the L-A Multifaith Group. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Denise Vaillancourt of Lewiston participates Monday in the Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Memorial Vigil on Main Street in Lewiston. The vigil is held each year on the first day of winter to remember those that are homeless. The event is hosted by New Beginnings, Lewiston/Auburn Alliance for Services to the Homeless and the L-A Multifaith Group. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People line Main Street in Lewiston on Monday during the Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Memorial Vigil. The vigil is held each year on the first day of winter to remember those that are homeless. The event is hosted by New Beginnings, Lewiston/Auburn Alliance for Services to the Homeless and the L-A Multifaith Group. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
