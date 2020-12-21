Marc Madore of Turner participates Monday in the Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Memorial Vigil on Main Street in Lewiston. The vigil is held each year on the first day of winter to remember those that are homeless. The event is hosted by New Beginnings, Lewiston/Auburn Alliance for Services to the Homeless and the L-A Multifaith Group. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

People gather Monday underneath the "Hopeful" sign on Main Street during the Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Memorial Vigil on Main Street in Lewiston.

Mike Giasson of Auburn and his wife, Toby Haber-Giasson, talk with Rev. Sara Bartlett, right, of the United Church of Christ, Monday during the Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Memorial Vigil on Main Street in Lewiston.

Denise Vaillancourt of Lewiston participates Monday in the Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Memorial Vigil on Main Street in Lewiston.

People line Main Street in Lewiston on Monday during the Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Memorial Vigil.

