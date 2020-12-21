More than 60 homeless people died in Portland in 2020, a dramatic increase from previous years, according Preble Street, which tracks deaths of unhoused people in Portland each year.

Preble Street said 64 people without long-term shelter died this year from a variety of causes. The youngest was 22, and the oldest was 80, the organization said. At least eight of them were veterans.

Deaths rise in Portland’s homeless community Number of deaths in Portland homeless population by year 2008: 21 2009: 20 2010: 25 2011: 22 2012: 30 2013: 20 2014: 35 2015: 43 2016: 34 2017: 40 2018: 36 2019: 43 2020: 64 source: Preble Street

In the previous decade, the number of deaths in the homeless community had climbed from 20 to a previous high of 43 in 2019.

“The health implications of people experiencing chronic and or unsheltered homelessness are devastating,” said Mark Swann, Preble Street Executive Director.

“Eighty four percent of people who are homeless and unsheltered experience physical health conditions. Worse, the life expectancy of our friends who endure chronic homelessness is 28 years shorter, on average, than that of people who are housed. We lost 64 people this year. As a community, we cannot continue to let our most vulnerable neighbors slip through the cracks.”

Two of the deaths were of people who froze to death while sleeping outside, according to the organization. In many other cases, the causes of death are similar to those in the general population, and include chronic health disorders, liver disease, cancer, heart conditions, suicide, and accidental overdoses. One of those who died in 2020 was a longtime community advocate for people in recovery from substance use disorder, Preble Street said.

Preble Street does not identify the individuals, although the first names of those who died are read aloud each year during a vigil on the solstice.

Andrew Bove, Preble’s director of the Street Outreach Collaborative, said the pandemic has made the lives of unhoused people even harder with new layers of complication required to complete basic life tasks. Providers who work at agencies like Preble have also struggled to connect their clients while working from home. And homeless people who in the past were nearby to their case workers are now more far flung in hotel rooms paid for by the state.

“The increased isolation and disconnection has had reverberating effects on the population, both with their mental health and their ability to connect with health and health care,” Bove said. “It was hard enough to get people to go to doctor appoints before the pandemic.”

While Preble Street usually holds a vigil for the dead on the Winter solstice, the longest night of the year, the organization is holding the event virtually this year, with a 10-minute video memorializing those who were lost.

