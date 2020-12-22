IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 5:50 p.m., William Thomas Cross, 37, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

11:08 p.m., Rick Omer Soucy, 38, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

IN JEFFERSON, Dec. 19, Vincent A. Hilt, 26, of Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on Rockland Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:09 a.m., Patrick Higgins, 31, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

