IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 5:50 p.m., William Thomas Cross, 37, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.
11:08 p.m., Rick Omer Soucy, 38, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
IN JEFFERSON, Dec. 19, Vincent A. Hilt, 26, of Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on Rockland Road.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:09 a.m., Patrick Higgins, 31, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Augusta center recognizes Professionals of the Month for December
-
Movie Review J.P. Devine
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘A Very Murray Christmas’
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Nora G. (Ryan) Henyan
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Stephen Thomas Minervino
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Adrian D. Smith