IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:51 a.m., Joshua A. Beauparlant, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.
1:30 p.m., Maurice A. Wilson II, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Stone Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:54 p.m., Derek G. Carroll, 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:08 a.m., Lawrence Richard Knowles, 54, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, failing to stop for an officer and attaching false plates.
At 10:09 a.m., James Maynard, 30, listed as transient, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
At 10:17 a.m., Jonathan Williams, 22, listed as transient, was arrested on charges of arson, aggravated assault and violations of conditions of release.
Wednesday at 12:43 a.m., Joshua R. Provencher, 28, or Cornville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release.
