 

The first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Delta Ambulance in Waterville on Wednesday. A second booster injection is required 28 days later. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Chip Getchell administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Delta Ambulance in Waterville on Wednesday morning. A second booster injection is required 28 days later. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Chip Getchell administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Delta Ambulance in Waterville on Wednesday morning. A second booster injection is required 28 days later. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Chip Getchell administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Mike Record, a paramedic at Delta Ambulance, in Waterville on Wednesday morning. A second booster injection is required 28 days later. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Chip Getchell administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Jessica Dorgai, a paramedic at Delta Ambulance in Waterville, on Wednesday morning. A second booster injection is required 28 days later. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Chip Getchell measures a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as he administers the first doses to EMS staff at Delta Ambulance in Waterville on Wednesday morning. A second booster injection is required 28 days later. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

filed under:
coronavirus, waterville maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles