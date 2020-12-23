Photos: Delta Ambulance workers in Waterville receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Photographer Michael G. Seamans document the Moderna vaccine being administered to local ambulance workers Wednesday morning amid surging cases of coronavirus in Maine and across the country.
The first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Delta Ambulance in Waterville on Wednesday. A second booster injection is required 28 days later. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
Chip Getchell administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Delta Ambulance in Waterville on Wednesday morning. A second booster injection is required 28 days later. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
Chip Getchell administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Mike Record, a paramedic at Delta Ambulance, in Waterville on Wednesday morning. A second booster injection is required 28 days later. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
Chip Getchell administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Jessica Dorgai, a paramedic at Delta Ambulance in Waterville, on Wednesday morning. A second booster injection is required 28 days later. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
Chip Getchell measures a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as he administers the first doses to EMS staff at Delta Ambulance in Waterville on Wednesday morning. A second booster injection is required 28 days later. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel