The donors who have kept the Press Herald Toy Fund going for 71 years never get to physically meet the children they help, at least as far as they know.

But the letters received from parents who seek help often come with tidbits of personal information that help us imagine them. Here are some of the thousands of children who will feel the joy of unwrapping gifts this week because of the generosity of the fund’s supporters:

A sweet, sensitive 4-year-old boy in the midcoast and his rambunctious 11-month-old sister. The boy loves to smile and started pre-school this year to get ready for kindergarten in 2021.

A 7-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother in Cumberland County. She is going to school three days a week, while her brother has a weak immune system so tries to keep up with remote learning five days a week.

A 4-year-old boy with Down syndrome who lives in central Maine with his 16-year-old sister, 10-year-old brother and their mother. (The boy’s disability check is the family’s sole income while their mother is recovering from surgery.)

A 5-year-old boy in Androscoggin County who is really into super heroes like Black Panther and Captain America, and his 2-year-old brother, who loves toys that spin or bounce.

A pair of brothers, ages 6 and 7, and their 2-year-old sister, all of whom had to quarantine when their mother tested positive for COVID-19 and had to take time from her job in a central Maine nursing home.

A smart and strong 16-year-old girl in Androscoggin County who has helped her single father care for her 11-year-old brother and her 3-year-old sister while he tries to get back into the workforce.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund serves families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Anonymous $50

In memory of Nana and Boss $100

Anonymous $20

MERRY MERRY $50

May the magic of Christmas live in the eyes of every child. Annie Dandy $50

Anonymous 100

In memory of Edward and Elizabeth Ranaghan, from Mary & Phil $50

In memory of Judith Breggia $50

Merry Christmas! $150

Merry Christmas from the Maine Podiatric Medical Association $100

Anonymous $100

In honor of Jeanne Driscoll and Mary Tetreault $50

Anonymous $25

In memory of our mother Trudy Lowell, who gave to the Toy Fund every year. Miss and love you, from Debbie, Dianne, Bob & Philip $50

In memory of our dad, Philip Lowell, miss and love you, from Debbie, Dianne, Bob & Philip $50

Hope this helps. Tom Page $100

Happy Holidays from our family to yours! Maine Nephrology Associates $250

Majorie Hodges $50

In honor of Frances and Robert Bishop Jr. $50

On behalf of John McKeon, Brunswick $25

In loving memory of Charlotte LaCrosse, from Mimi $100

John Hunnewell $50

Anonymous 100

Anonymous $150

Patrick J. Thomas $100

Carl Jensen $25

Bill & Sue Mosely $100

Merry Christmas! Addi, Preston & Moses $100

Anonymous $100

Merry Christmas from David and Cindy Maxsimic $500

In loving memory of Barbara Faietta. Bruce Roberts loyal volunteer who loved children and Christmas $100

In memory of Stuart Jackson and Raymond and Carmen Violette $250

Rick and Donna Karkos $100

For the children $100

Anonymous $50

Happy to have something to share $25

In honor of Vilip Mak Audio Excellence Toronto, Canada $100

Alex Michaud $100

In memory of my mother Diana Candage, who always supported this fund for the children. Pamela Ames $40

In memory of my Dad, who loved Christmas and brought so much joy to the season, from Betsy Parker $50

In loving memory of my son, Matthew, from Mom $50

In honor of Sawyer Joseph Stone $50

Merry Christmas! $100

Merry Christmas from Steve and Maureen $30

Anonymous $100

Bob & Susan Vautin $50

Bring a smile to someone, from Karen $25

Dave, Karen, Evan and Paige $100

In memory of Charlotte LaCrosse, from Jessie and Travis Cummings $100

Jim & Sue Hodge $100

Have a Merry Christmas! Even if things are hard right now, these times won’t last forever! Your Neighbor $20

Stacy Fawell $50

Merry Christmas! Griffin and Casey $100

Anonymous $50

In lieu of team holiday event, Colleen Flaherty’s Claims Team at DRMS $160

Anonymous $50

Mary and Lila Wellehan $100

Vin & Nancy Veroneau $500

In memory of Elizabet M. Seelen $100

In memory of Emily Knight, from Emma & Eliza Knight Bairstow $100

Anonymous $200

Anonymous $500

Tommy & Ryan, Merry Christmas! $100

With love and hugs, Stephanie and Susan $150

In loving memory of Auntie June $200

In memory of our parents, from All & Fran Fortin $100

Wishing you a safe & peaceful holiday season, full of blessings, gratitude and big love. $50

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $50

Year-to-date total: $224,011.25

