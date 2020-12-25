IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9 a.m., Joshua Alan Beauparlant, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release, at Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

8:07 p.m., Fernando R. Martinez, 41, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle speeding over 30 miles per hour over the the speed limit, eluding an officer, operating a vehicle without a license, violating a condition of release and driving to endanger, on Western Avenue. Police said an officer observed Martinez, in a 2008 Subaru Impreza, driving east on Western Avenue at a high rate a speed. The officer turned around and sought to pull him over but Martinez failed to stop and traveled down Western Avenue, and across Memorial Bridge, with one Augusta Police cruiser in pursuit, before voluntarily stopping his vehicle on Eastern Avenue where police ordered him out of his vehicle and arrested him.

Thursday at 4:42 a.m., David Raymond Strain, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:05 p.m., Brandon A. Lyons, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

Thursday at 2:04 a.m., Lukas Lindley Nelson, 32, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

2:20 a.m., Ashley M. Churchill, 33, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 1:19 p.m., Jacob Dion, 25, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

