IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:02 p.m., Amber L. Sam, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

10:54 p.m., Samantha Jo Whitman, 18, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:10 p.m., Mercedes Taylor Davis, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:57 p.m., Tucker Foxwell, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and obstructing report of a crime.

