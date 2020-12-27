IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:54 a.m., Christopher M. Good, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:06 p.m., Noble Hunt, 31, of Waterville was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
