Maine Professional Drivers Association’s members and its supporting companies volunteered their time and equipment to assist in the Wreaths Across America event held Dec. 15 through Dec. 19, according to a news release from the association.

MPDA highlights:

Dave Littlefield, MPDA president and Safety Manager for Walmart Transportation in Lewiston, placing wreaths at cemeteries in Lewiston and Augusta. Photo courtesy of MPDA

• Current MPDA President Dave Littlefield and Richard Hill helped lay wreaths at veterans’ memorial cemeteries in Lewiston and Augusta. They also gave the Hospice Unit at the VA Maine Healthcare System — Togus a large statehouse wreath that had all the flags of the various military branches.

• Former MPDA President and driver for Messer Chemicals Rob Fernald helped load and delivered wreaths to five cemeteries across Connecticut.

• Graig Morin, owner of Brown Dog Carriers in Biddeford, along with Denis Litalien, MPDA’s executive director, and his wife Debbie, delivered and laid wreaths at many cemeteries in Biddeford.

• Lynch Logistics in Bangor delivered a load of wreaths driven by Shannon Puckett to the Wreaths Across America distribution center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Graig Morin, owner of Brown Dog Carriers in Biddeford, finding the flags with 18 inches of snow at a Biddeford cemetery. Photo courtesy of MPDA

• Several MPDA members and supporting companies participated at Arlington National Cemetery. Its supporting company members included Adusa Transportation (Hannaford) with driver Robert Allen; Brown Dog Carriers with driver Brandon Wyman; Hartt Transportation with driver Ralph Johnston; Poland Spring with driver Randy Steer; Pottle’s Transportation with driver Jeff Granholm; and Walmart Transportation with driver Rob Balfour.

MPDA also provided its 53-foot equipment trailer for one of the loads to Arlington.

Jeff Gramholm, a driver for Pottle’s Transportation, has worked for them for 21 years. Pottle’s was one of several supporting members that participated at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo by Jose Rodriguez

Rob Balfour, Walmart Transportation’s Driver of the Year for 2019, with his wife Tracey, delivered and laid wreaths at many cemeteries in Biddeford. Photo courtesy of MPDA

Robert Fernald, left, a former MPDA president, and a driver for Messer Chemicals in Kittery, helped load and deliver wreaths to five cemeteries across Connecticut. Photo courtesy of MPDA

