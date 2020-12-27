Maine Professional Drivers Association’s members and its supporting companies volunteered their time and equipment to assist in the Wreaths Across America event held Dec. 15 through Dec. 19, according to a news release from the association.

MPDA highlights:

• Current MPDA President Dave Littlefield and Richard Hill helped lay wreaths at veterans’ memorial cemeteries in Lewiston and Augusta. They also gave the Hospice Unit at the VA Maine Healthcare System — Togus a large statehouse wreath that had all the flags of the various military branches.

• Former MPDA President and driver for Messer Chemicals Rob Fernald helped load and delivered wreaths to five cemeteries across Connecticut.

• Graig Morin, owner of Brown Dog Carriers in Biddeford, along with Denis Litalien, MPDA’s executive director, and his wife Debbie, delivered and laid wreaths at many cemeteries in Biddeford.

• Lynch Logistics in Bangor delivered a load of wreaths driven by Shannon Puckett to the Wreaths Across America distribution center in St. Louis, Missouri.

• Several MPDA members and supporting companies participated at Arlington National Cemetery. Its supporting company members included Adusa Transportation (Hannaford) with driver Robert Allen; Brown Dog Carriers with driver Brandon Wyman; Hartt Transportation with driver Ralph Johnston; Poland Spring with driver Randy Steer; Pottle’s Transportation with driver Jeff Granholm; and Walmart Transportation with driver Rob Balfour.

MPDA also provided its 53-foot equipment trailer for one of the loads to Arlington.

