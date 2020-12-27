DRESDEN — Michael Faass likes to make an impact wherever he goes.
Whether it’s at the alternative education school in which he worked before he landed the job as Dresden’s new town administrator, or making his start in local government.
“I’m doing something that I’m trained for,” Faass said of his new role. “And in addition, I’m in a situation where I have an opportunity to make an impact on who I serve in a positive manor.”
Faass made the move to Maine from Cumming, Georgia, with his wife, Kathy, and his 24-year-old son who decide to join them because he wanted a change.
Kathy’s family is from Long Island, New York, and heard from friends that the central area of Maine needed some art programs. Being a graphic designer, she applied for an art teacher job and soon enough, the Faass family moved to Edgecomb.
Faass saw an ad for the town administrator job in November when Michael Henderson resigned from the role after working three years for the town. Henderson is planning to move back to Oregon with his wife in order to be closer to their family.
The job marks Faass’ first in local government, but having gotten his masters in public administration from the University of Northern Georgia 10 years prior, he thought he was the perfect fit.
In Georgia, he worked with students at a nontraditional school. Some of his students had been emancipated, been in-and-out of jail, or were a couple of grade levels behind the educational standards.
“One of the things that I liked about working there was that I had a direct impact,” Faass said. “I wanted to be in a situation where I was making a direct impact and where I was doing something that was immediate, or could see the immediate implications of what I was doing.”
Faass hopes to bring his experience in having a direct impact to Dresden through local government — his main goal is to help the town grow.
Though he is unable to get out and get to know the residents of Dresden through events or knocking on doors because of the coronavirus, he has started to familiarize himself with them.
Faass said that he has gotten to know Dresden residents when they come through the town office with the help of the town clerk and tax collectors, Ann Pierce and Lisa Hewitt, respectively, as they introduce him to everyone.
“We all wear a mask here, but Ann can recognize people as they come through here with a mask on,” Faass said. “It amazes me.”
He said he wants to dedicate himself to not only help the town grow, but provide and help with whatever services are needed to help make the town stronger.
“We love it up here, we really do,” Faass said. “I love the people and it’s a wonderful place to be.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Mark Walker recalls ‘many happy moments’ in seven years as Hallowell’s mayor
-
Business
43 Main St. in Oakland buzzing with Buddies Groceries, Oakland Pharmacy
-
Schools and Education
Winthrop Public Schools cap number of students able to participate in remote learning to 100
-
Local & State
Michael Faass, a northern Georgia transplant, becomes Dresden’s new town administrator
-
Local & State
Fire in Unity destroys mobile home
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.