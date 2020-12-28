IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 11:45 p.m., Cody Michael Jacques, 26, of Jay was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Sunday at 4:18 p.m., Amber D. R. Davis, 32, of Stratton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 5:03 p.m., Travis Lee Gourley, 28, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of operating after revocation.
