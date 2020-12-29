IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at midnight, Christopher M. Good, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and five counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2:25 a.m., Mark J. Dodge, 37, of Union, was arrested on a warrant and on charges of permit unlawful use and attaching false plates, Christopher Douglas Hooper, 42, of Thomaston, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates, operating while license suspended and violating a condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 8:05 p.m., Stephen G. Beaulieu, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on four warrants on two counts of theft and two counts of criminal mischief.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: