IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at midnight, Christopher M. Good, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and five counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2:25 a.m., Mark J. Dodge, 37, of Union, was arrested on a warrant and on charges of permit unlawful use and attaching false plates, Christopher Douglas Hooper, 42, of Thomaston, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates, operating while license suspended and violating a condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 8:05 p.m., Stephen G. Beaulieu, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on four warrants on two counts of theft and two counts of criminal mischief.

filed under:
franklin county maine, kennebec county maine, maine crime, police log, somerset county maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles