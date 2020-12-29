Portland police are looking for two men they say robbed the Cumberland Farms gas station on Pine Street Monday night.

Police said the men entered the West End convenience store around 10:30 p.m. and each pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded cash. The woman working the register complied and was not harmed, and the men made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Both men wore face masks and hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled tightly around their faces.

Officers called in a police dog, which tracked them to the Western Promenade before losing the scent.

The first suspect was described as a younger looking Black male, about 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with a gray hood and sleeves.

The second suspect was described as a Black or hispanic male, about 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery or the two men involved to call them at (207) 874-8575.

