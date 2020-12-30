IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:36 p.m., Amahde J. Carter, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on two warrants following a reported domestic disturbance on State Route 3.

11:47 p.m., Nathaniel P. Smith, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release following a traffic stop on Commercial Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:52 p.m., Joseph Annaloro, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release.

At 3:50 p.m. Chelsea Ann Wyman, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:08 a.m., Megan Farrell, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

