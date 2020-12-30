The Press Herald Toy Fund is used to getting thank you notes from parents who, with a little help, were able to bring joy to their children at the holidays.

But this year there have also been many notes of thanks from donors.

It seems people were craving the chance to help struggling neighbors this year, and grateful that this particular holiday tradition survived the pandemic.

“There have been such sentiments each day,” said Kathleen Meade, the toy fund’s director. The notes say how glad the donors are that the fund happened despite all the challenges and once again offered them a way to “share the good feeling of helping others and … see the effort come together and build.”

One such note arrived this week with a donation from the Banister/Churchill family. It’s really a message to be shared with the whole community that makes it happen – donors included.

“Thank you for all that you’ve done to see that thousands of Maine children will get a visit from Santa once again this year. Seventy-one years of bringing the spirit of both Santa and Bruce Roberts to the homes and families is remarkable and amazing and awesome.

“We’ve enclosed a contribution and send along with it a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for all you have done to make our world a better place … and smiles on the faces of so many on Christmas.”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund serves families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In honor of my grandson, Tommy! Peggy Waterman $100

Kenneth Spirer & Joan Leitzer $150

The staff at Sevee & Maher Engineers, Inc. $1,755

In memory of Nana and Papa and Grampa Harry $100

Anonymous $1,000

In memory of Paul J. White $100

Eddie’s Variety $642

Best Wishes from Drumlin Environmental, LLC $250

In loving memory of Jean L. Deshaies, from Charline and children $50

Reid Callanan $50

Knights of Columbus, Council 2219 Westbrook $400

In memory of my brother, Robert Danis Jr., who loved Christmas. From Rachel Danis $20

Kristen Damuth $50

William Poole $100

In memory of my parents, Clarence & Reta. Hope it spreads joy. The Winships $200

Line Pelletier $50

In memory of John Houghton, from Audrey & Joe $50

In honor of our kind friends, Mary & Zach from NC $35

In memory of Vera Tukey $50

Kathleen Carr $100

Happy Christmas from Great-Grampy Toby’s Red, Eyes & Jake’s Little Girl! $100

Happy Holidays and New Year, from the Banister/Churchill family $200

In memory of Grampa Hawkes, from the Theriaults $50

In loving memory of Garrett Brackett. Love always, Mom, Dad, Alyssa, Libby and Reegan.$100

From Ellen & Mark $100

Griese family, Alex’s choice $500

Anonymous $250

Phillip & Leigh Kirchner $100

In honor of Sam Maier $100

In honor of the Soley family $275

In loving memory of my parents, Raymond and Florence LaBerge $200

In memory of Bob, Peggy and Bud $200

In memory of Barry M. Campbell 1947-1995 and Dr. Marshall Goodwin $200

Rene & Mary Helen Quiron $25

Mary Mendler $100

Peter $40

Stephen & Valerie Loring $100

In memory of Ernie Todd $50

In honor of my Little League Coach, Dave Halligan Sr. $50

Anonymous $25

Year-to-date total: 256,300.90

