IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:56 p.m., Jesse William Duval, 45, of Westminster, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:22 a.m., Michael T. Sylvester, 19, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1:37 p.m., Ryan S. Emery, 34, of Moscow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4:46 p.m., Cody Elton Weeman, 26, of Dixmont, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offenses with priors.

5:49 p.m., Pamela Rae Everett, 60, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating with a suspended license and two counts of violating conditions of release.

