ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:57 p.m., Joseph R. Maggs, 64, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a disturbance on Hospital Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:56 a.m., Allen D. Marsh, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

11:08 a.m., Seth H. Roundy, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

1:28 p.m., Jamie Aaron Mason, 43, of Caribou, was arrested on charges of operating without a license (restrictions) and possession of a suspended license.

9:26 p.m., Jonathan L. Rainville, 40, of Madison, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: