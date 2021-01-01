ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:57 p.m., Joseph R. Maggs, 64, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a disturbance on Hospital Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:56 a.m., Allen D. Marsh, 49, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
11:08 a.m., Seth H. Roundy, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation hold.
1:28 p.m., Jamie Aaron Mason, 43, of Caribou, was arrested on charges of operating without a license (restrictions) and possession of a suspended license.
9:26 p.m., Jonathan L. Rainville, 40, of Madison, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault.
