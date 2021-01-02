IN WINSLOW, Friday at 2:05 p.m., Zachary Joseph Morin, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of being a fugitive from justice and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
8:01 p.m., Rayno Matthew Boivin, 39, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 9:43 p.m., Patrick M. Higgins, 43, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of assault.
