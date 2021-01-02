AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fired Tom Herman because it was tired of waiting for him to deliver a Big 12 title and turn the Longhorns back into a national championship contender.

Next up: Steve Sarkisian, the architect of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offense and their tsunami of points this season.

Texas abruptly fired Herman on Saturday after four seasons, then followed it hours later with the announcement it has hired Sarkisian, Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

Sarkisian has directed an overwhelming Crimson Tide offense this season that has produced two Heisman Trophy finalists – quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith – and has Alabama rolling into the College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State. He recently won the Broyles Award given to college football’s top assistant coach.

Sarkisian, 46, has previous head coaching experience at Washington and Southern California. He has been Alabama’s offensive coordinator under Nick Saban since 2019.

“This is a unique and compelling opportunity to lead this storied program to the next level, competing once again amongst the best in college football,” Sarkisian said in a statement released by Texas.

His new job will require him not just to win – Herman did that with a 32-18 record – but to knock rival Oklahoma off the top of the Big 12, get the Longhorns back among the national elite and make sure they also don’t get swamped by Texas A&M’s rise in the recruiting battles for homegrown talent.

He will be Texas’ fourth head coach since the program’s last Big 12 championship in 2009. Since then, Texas has fired Mack Brown – the only coach to lead the program to a national championship (2005) in 50 years – Charlie Strong and Herman.

Sarkisian was 46-35 overall at Washington and USC but was fired midway through his second season with USC in 2015 and went into alcohol rehabilitation treatment. He later lost a $30 million breach of contract and disability discrimination lawsuit against USC that alleged the school fired him instead of allowing him to seek treatment.

Herman still had three years left on a guaranteed contract set to pay him more than $6 million per year.

MISSISSIPPI: The school says it has reached agreement in principle with Coach Lane Kiffin on a new contract.

The school made the announcement hours before the Rebels (5-5) – in their first season with Kiffin as coach – beat Indiana in the Outback Bowl. It was their first bowl appearance in five seasons. Contract details have not been completed.

Ole Miss broke the Southeastern Conference record for total offense in conference games, averaging 562.4 yards, and ranked among the top 20 nationally among Bowl Subdivision teams in 10 categories, including scoring offense (40.7), rushing offense (217.7) and passing offense (344.8).

In a career that has included stops at Florida Atlantic, USC and Tennessee, Kiffin has a career record of 66-39.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

OUTBACK BOWL: Matt Corral threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, leading Mississippi (5-5) to a 26-20 upset of seventh-ranked Indiana (6-2) in Tampa, Florida.

Corral’s 3-yard pass to Dontario Drummond put the Rebels ahead for good with 4:12 remaining. The Ole Miss defense came through with one more stop to ensure the school’s first non-losing record since going 6-6 in 2017.

Jack Tuttle was 26 of 45 for 201 yards in his second start in place Michael Penix Jr. for Indiana, which lost its star quarterback to a season-ending knee injury in late November.

GATOR BOWL: A.J. Rose ran for a career-high 148 yards, Chris Rodriguez added 84 yards and two scores, and Kentucky (5-6) held off No. 24 North Carolina State (8-4) for a 23-21 win in Jacksonville, Florida.

