ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, at 2:33 p.m., Deborah Lewis, 74, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant.

At 7:44 p.m., Jessica Ann Hans, 39, of Farmingdale, was arrested on refusing to submit to arrest, violating conditions of release, the sale and use of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

At 8:10 p.m., Paul L Hanna, 61, of Belgrade, was arrested for an assault.

At 10:12 p.m., Bronia Lynn Fraser, 35, of Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:54 p.m., Ian Bell, 25, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of property.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 8:36 p.m., Daniel M. Rodriguez, 23, of Norridgewock, was arrested on three warrants.

Saturday at 10:05 p.m., Lionel Pelletier,38, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

10:07 p.m., Kevin Jay Butler, 23, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 7:35 a.m., Matthew Bryant Laplante, 38, of Windham, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

