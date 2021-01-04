IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:58 p.m., Erik T. Johnson, 31, of Augusta, arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked.

9:49 p.m., Luke B. Park, 40, of Augusta, arrested on a warrant.

Monday at 3:10 a.m., Joseph Alvarado Jr., 27, of Augusta, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of probation.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 7:35 a.m., Matthew Bryant Laplante, 48, of Windham, arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary.

6:19 p.m., Adrian Joseph Gariepy, 49, of Fairfield, arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

10:01 p.m., Reggie French, 45, of China, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11:12 p.m., Kevin Joe Small, 41, of Corinna, arrested on three warrants.

Monday, 10:04 a.m., Caleb J. McFarlin, 23, of Etna, Arrested on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest.

