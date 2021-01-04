FARMINGTON — Police are investigating a break-in at a Perham Street residence where items were broken and others strewn around, interim Police Chief Shane Cote said Monday.

A person checking the house for the owners reported the burglary about 1:27 p.m. Jan. 1.

Entry was forced between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, Cote said.

Sgt. Edward Hastings IV, Detective Jacob Richards and officers Brandon Sholan and Ethan Boyd responded. Police do not believe anything was taken, Cote said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311.

