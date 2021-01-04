The American Hockey League says three teams have opted out of playing this season, while four others – including the Providence Bruins – have been given permission to temporarily relocate.

The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds opted out and will return in 2021-22. Those teams are affiliates of the Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, respectively.

The Blues worked out an agreement to send players to Utica, the top farm team for the Vancouver Canucks. The Predators said they’re pursuing options. The Panthers’ plans were not immediately clear.

The Providence Bruins will now play their home games in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The Binghamton Devils will play in Newark, New Jersey, where their NHL affiliate is located. The Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, California, and the San Diego Gulls in Irvine, California.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: The Premier League will continue during the latest lockdown in England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced there will be another lockdown starting on Wednesday and lasting until at least mid-February. But the government says elite sportspeople will be allowed to compete and train. That means there will be no suspension of the Premier League or England’s other professional soccer leagues.

All English soccer was suspended for more than three months when the pandemic was declared in March.

FA WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE: Manchester City says four members of its women’s soccer team have tested positive for COVID-19.

The FA Women’s Super League club did not identify the affected players but said they were self-isolating in accordance with Football Association and U.K. government protocol.

Manchester City is scheduled to host the West Ham women behind closed doors on Saturday. The Manchester City men have also been hit by COVID, with six players missing from Sunday’s 3-1 win at at Chelsea.

Send questions/comments to the editors.