LEWISTON — An Auburn man who police said was shot Sunday after he tried to run down an officer with a stolen pickup truck was listed in good condition Monday.

Kyle Edwards, 26, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center after police pursued him in a stolen 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck several times Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of the stolen truck shortly after noon Sunday that had been spotted in the parking lot of Marden’s at 750 Main St.

Police pursued the truck and attempted to stop it, but it drove off. They later used a spike mat that the driver managed to bypass.

Eventually, an officer found him hiding behind a snowbank in the truck parked off Hogan Road.

When the officer ordered Edwards out of the truck, he attempted to strike the officer by backing up the truck, police said.

In response, the officer fired a single gunshot at Edwards, who was taken to the hospital.

Edwards was arrested on two counts of eluding an officer, driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and theft by unauthorized use of property.

