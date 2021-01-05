I recently moved to Augusta from El Paso, Texas, and have noticed that Maine has given more of her share of sons and daughters (per capita) to those cold stone veteran walls. There is one particular son of Maine that I would like to salute.
While serving on a South Vietnam river in 1968, we received word that the U.S. Navy had lost a nuclear submarine. It was the U.S.S. Scorpion (SSN 589). Having become infatuated with this incident, I came to learn the boat’s captain was Commander Francis Slattery. who was born in and around West Paris, Maine.
I took a road trip there to visit his remembrance stone at the cemetery. Unfortunately, I was unable to locate it. Slattery was a true American patriot, who I believe deserves more credit than received.
I salute you, Commander Slattery. You are lost but never forgotten.
Joseph Calamia
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Winter Windfall raffle tickets on sale
-
Community
Youth environmental leaders scholarship open to Maine students
-
Community
Viles Arboretum‘s Table Tour 2021 set for Feb. 7
-
Things to Do
Taylor O’Donnell livestream concert set for Jan. 7
-
Community
30 kids waiting for Big Brothers, Big Sisters to be their ‘One to One in 2021’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.