I recently moved to Augusta from El Paso, Texas, and have noticed that Maine has given more of her share of sons and daughters (per capita) to those cold stone veteran walls. There is one particular son of Maine that I would like to salute.

While serving on a South Vietnam river in 1968, we received word that the U.S. Navy had lost a nuclear submarine. It was the U.S.S. Scorpion (SSN 589). Having become infatuated with this incident, I came to learn the boat’s captain was Commander Francis Slattery. who was born in and around West Paris, Maine.

I took a road trip there to visit his remembrance stone at the cemetery. Unfortunately, I was unable to locate it. Slattery was a true American patriot, who I believe deserves more credit than received.
I salute you, Commander Slattery. You are lost but never forgotten.

 

Joseph Calamia

Augusta

