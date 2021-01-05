IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 8:08 p.m., Rachel Marie Clark, 33, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday at 6:15 a.m., Judith A. Denger, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

10:51 p.m., Robert Patrick Sullivan, 64, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

Sunday at 6:42 p.m., Daniel Albert Mullens Jr., 48, of Gardiner, was arrested on two warrants.

IN CHINA, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 1:07 p.m., David Regan Atchison, 31, of China, was arrested on a warrant and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

Thursday at 4:55 p.m., Lawrence L. Laske, 57, of China, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 8:25 p.m., Michael E. Palmer, 52, of Randolph, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and violating a condition of release.

Saturday, at 10:30 p.m., Niles R. Quinn, 43, of Bath, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:04 a.m., Caleb J. McFarlin, 23, of Etna, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest with physical force and operating under the influence of alcohol.

IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Timothy F. Grant, 49, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of assault.

