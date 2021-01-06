IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., Mark Anthony Sousa, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:37 p.m., William Joseph Mclain, 59, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of probation revocation.

At 8 p.m., Brandon Lee Harrington, 30, of Anson, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation with two priors and failure to give correct name, address or date of birth.

At 9:39 p.m., Melissa Ann Deviller, 39, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

At 11 p.m., Dale L. Melvin, 29, of St. Albans, was arrested on two charges of assault and one of robbery.

Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., Lawrence Richard Knowles, 54, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release.

